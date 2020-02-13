© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paris has fallen
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
404 views • February 13, 2020
The inbred minions of Mordor have overrun Paris and most of western Europe.
Why the leaders of Europe decided to allow people who are no less than 50% inbred with sisters, cousins, uncles, and fathers is beyond comprehension.
Why the leaders of Europe decided to allow people who are no less than 50% inbred with sisters, cousins, uncles, and fathers is beyond comprehension.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.