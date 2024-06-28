© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA Watchdog: Debate Disaster, Robert Gouveia, Dr Steve Turley: FULL MELTDOWN, SGT/Nate Cain | EP1243 - Highlights Begin 06/28/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v54bdus-ep1243.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
USA Watchdog 06/28 - Biden Debate Disaster, War Exploding, Economy Tanking
https://rumble.com/embed/v51wb1o/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:27:42
Robert Gouveia 06/28 - Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate LIVE Reaction & Analysis
https://rumble.com/embed/v51royx/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 06/28 - Democrats in FULL MELTDOWN over Biden's Debate DISASTER!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v51y5z1/?pub=2trvx
***
SGT Report 06/28 - MAYORKAS & BIDEN'S FEMA CAMPS FOR DISSIDENTS -- Nate Cain
https://rumble.com/embed/v51uc10/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths