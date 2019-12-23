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WHAT TO BUY DURING CRASH… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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173 views • December 23, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/basel-iii-buy-crash-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. JR: Have you had a chance to review Basel III? Doesn’t this mean that when you go to take money out of your depositor bank, the money won’t be there? Am I right in believing this is absolutely the end game?
Question 2. Jim D: Could you please comment on the Basel III changes scheduled for end of March? Assuming banks hold gold, does this not eliminate the incentive to manipulate the price of gold lower?
Question 3. Sayan R: After the global currency reset, would all those small countries whose reserve are mostly US Dollars, be facing inflation or deflation, or both?
Question 4. K Carpy: Ideas on things to buy during the crash? Land? Homes? What kind of businesses?
Question 5. Stan P: Are there any risks in putting my money into gold ETF’s instead of physical metals?
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA03192019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/basel-iii-buy-crash-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. JR: Have you had a chance to review Basel III? Doesn’t this mean that when you go to take money out of your depositor bank, the money won’t be there? Am I right in believing this is absolutely the end game?
Question 2. Jim D: Could you please comment on the Basel III changes scheduled for end of March? Assuming banks hold gold, does this not eliminate the incentive to manipulate the price of gold lower?
Question 3. Sayan R: After the global currency reset, would all those small countries whose reserve are mostly US Dollars, be facing inflation or deflation, or both?
Question 4. K Carpy: Ideas on things to buy during the crash? Land? Homes? What kind of businesses?
Question 5. Stan P: Are there any risks in putting my money into gold ETF’s instead of physical metals?
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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