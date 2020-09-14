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Witch Hunt Unmasked
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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17 views • September 14, 2020
Pull back the curtain on the Mueller witch hunt, 9-11 remembered and the nitty-gritty of a hard-working tribute band, this week on Freedom on Deck with special guests Rich Kosak, Jack Cashill and Madeleine Westerhout.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy