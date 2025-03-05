‘Sh*t That Ain't True’?

Dems used to have a well-oiled machine for their propaganda.

They have collapsed — and been reduced to this.

Telling voters you’re a puppet won’t put you back in power.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 March 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6369614306112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1897095814255890810