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Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America's Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer
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40 views • February 11, 2022
On today’s episode Dan and Sam discuss the legendary firearms inventor and manufacturer, Sam Colt. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/sam-colt-forgotten-history-americas-most-iconic-firearms-inventor
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Known as the 'great equalizer,' Sam Colt's revolver handgun was revolutionary and in its wake it left a nation iconic for its gun ownership and firearm obsession. Eliminating the need to reload, Colt pistols forever changed the game. This is his forgotten story and how his legacy lives on to this day.
Born on July 19, 1814, in Hartford, Connecticut, Samuel Colt played a vital role in American culture and folklore. The inventor and creator of the first handheld revolver, Sam Colt made it possible to have a handgun that could fire rapidly without needing to be reloaded after every shot. Known as the great equalizer, it’s been said that “Abe Lincoln may have freed all men, but Sam Colt made them equal.”
Colt’s knack for inventing and his passion for firearms paved the way for the American fascination with guns. Some would argue that it’s because of Samuel Colt (and his shrewd business and advertising sense) that Colt became a household name, both during his lifetime and now, 200 years after his birth.
You can read the full article “Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America's Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America's Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer: https://ammo.com/articles/sam-colt-forgotten-history-americas-most-iconic-firearms-inventor
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #SamColt #Firearms
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Known as the 'great equalizer,' Sam Colt's revolver handgun was revolutionary and in its wake it left a nation iconic for its gun ownership and firearm obsession. Eliminating the need to reload, Colt pistols forever changed the game. This is his forgotten story and how his legacy lives on to this day.
Born on July 19, 1814, in Hartford, Connecticut, Samuel Colt played a vital role in American culture and folklore. The inventor and creator of the first handheld revolver, Sam Colt made it possible to have a handgun that could fire rapidly without needing to be reloaded after every shot. Known as the great equalizer, it’s been said that “Abe Lincoln may have freed all men, but Sam Colt made them equal.”
Colt’s knack for inventing and his passion for firearms paved the way for the American fascination with guns. Some would argue that it’s because of Samuel Colt (and his shrewd business and advertising sense) that Colt became a household name, both during his lifetime and now, 200 years after his birth.
You can read the full article “Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America's Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America's Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer: https://ammo.com/articles/sam-colt-forgotten-history-americas-most-iconic-firearms-inventor
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #SamColt #Firearms
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