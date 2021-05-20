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Revisiting The Great Insurgence And How It Is Still Impacting The Patriot Movement Today
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20 views • May 20, 2021
Brandon Gray, of Just Another Channel, guest hosts The War Room, and revisits the riot January 6th at the D.C capitol and asks, "how is this still impacting the patriot movement today?".
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