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65 YR OLD "MASKLESS" WOMAN BROUGHT DOWN & HANDCUFFED (IN HER OWN BANK) - Seriously?
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140 views • March 16, 2021
***Please Spread Far and Wide.....ENOUGH IS ENOUGH***
The majority is turning their backs on this? When is too much, too much? What happened to common sense, even respect to elders? "One in custody?" Seriously?
Now imagine "If she was your mom or grandmother"? And for just "simply" being there to take out her own money?
Question Everything and Think for Yourself.........
The majority is turning their backs on this? When is too much, too much? What happened to common sense, even respect to elders? "One in custody?" Seriously?
Now imagine "If she was your mom or grandmother"? And for just "simply" being there to take out her own money?
Question Everything and Think for Yourself.........
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