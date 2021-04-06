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ThePatriotNurse: The REAL Issue Behind the Scenes: Why We're Looking Like WW1
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190 views • April 06, 2021
Posted 02April2021In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the historical parallels to where we are at now. Despite the headlines, the real issues underneath the surface are MUCH bigger than the 15 minutes of sensation headlines. How do we prepare for them?: Instability, China is acting like Nazi Germany before World War ll, Intellectual Capital stolen by China,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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