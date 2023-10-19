Create New Account
At The UN Human Rights Committee - participants turn their backs on US Ambassador
The Prisoner
At The UN Human Rights Committee

A huge number of the participants turned their backs on US Ambassador Michelle Taylor in protest against Israel's bombing of Gaza.

Source @Real World News

protestgazaus ambassadorisraeli bombingun human rights committeemichelle taylor

