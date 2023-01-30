Fritz Springmeier World System The Illuminati Full Length _

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
From my Archives....
Very good watch. Very Thorough. Over 4 hours, so grab some popcorn and take notes. Excellent presentation.- Older recording of Fritz, but the facts don't change. Interesting to watch this older (then) and now see the cumulative forming of these programs now presently: he was right ....what reality is becoming now. Also this ties into Biblical End Times and Satan's plan if one is wise enough (Biblical Literate) to tie it together. Prepared to be floored.~Ezek34
