Latest-End Times Headlines Sunday July 5Th, 2026

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Brain Chips, Data Centers In Homes And Quantum Computing
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/brain-chips-data-centers-in-homes-and-quantum-computing/
US Air Force Engineer Charged With Sawing Down Flock Surveillance Cameras Receives Thousands of Dollars from Supporters Across the Country
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/us-air-force-engineer-charged-with-sawing-down-flock-surveillance-cameras-receives-thousands-of-dollars-from-supporters-across-the-country/
Kentucky pastor defends church after Vacation Bible School skit depicted the devil being shot and killed sparked criticism online
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/kentucky-pastor-defends-church-after-vacation-bible-school-skit-depicted-the-devil-being-shot-and-killed-sparked-criticism-online/
Tucker Carlson accuses Israel of “apartheid,” vows to build third party after break with Trump
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/tucker-carlson-accuses-israel-of-apartheid-vows-to-build-third-party-after-break-with-trump/
Austin Priest suffers serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in the neck by restaurant server
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/austin-priest-suffers-serious-injuries-after-being-stabbed-multiple-times-in-the-neck-by-restaurant-server/
Missing scientist secretly worked on teleportation at a UFO-linked lab before vanishing
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/missing-scientist-secretly-worked-on-teleportation-at-a-ufo-linked-lab-before-vanishing/