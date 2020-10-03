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Military Coup - Part One
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199 views • October 03, 2020
Today is 99% positive proof that Col. Black and Harley Schlanger are absolutely correct in this interview with Sara Westhall.
Today [they've] captured our President and taken him to Walter Reed Hospital and have him taking an intravenous experimental cocktail.
Today [they've] captured our President and taken him to Walter Reed Hospital and have him taking an intravenous experimental cocktail.
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