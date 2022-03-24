© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devolution Part 17 - From Ukraine With Love, Patel Patriot, 22 Feb 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • March 24, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 17 — 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 - 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 22 𝐅𝐞𝐛 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-17?utm_source=url
This article discusses the Biden family's involvement in the corruption in Ukraine. Patel suggests such involvement may have a link to the Biden administration's intent interest in conducting war over Ukraine. Included in this video is a statement from the Russian embassy in Canada, explaining what Russia is doing in Ukraine. That document is available on Twitter under the Russian Embassy in Canada. @RussianEmbassyC
Also covered are a couple of executive orders, that Trump wrote while in office, that can be applied against the Biden family and handlers, due to their corruption.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-17?utm_source=url
This article discusses the Biden family's involvement in the corruption in Ukraine. Patel suggests such involvement may have a link to the Biden administration's intent interest in conducting war over Ukraine. Included in this video is a statement from the Russian embassy in Canada, explaining what Russia is doing in Ukraine. That document is available on Twitter under the Russian Embassy in Canada. @RussianEmbassyC
Also covered are a couple of executive orders, that Trump wrote while in office, that can be applied against the Biden family and handlers, due to their corruption.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.