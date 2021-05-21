WELCOME TO MY WORLD - TEACHERS BEING TAUGHT TO TREAT ANTI VAXXERS AS TERRORISTS

I was labeled a terrorist for bringing up the constitution in a courtroom (not a court of law we don't have any) I was arrested, jailed and not charged, put on the no fly list and other fun things were done. You better get off your knees and stop going along to get along or you will die. I am already on the list and they can kiss my ass. You cannot work with or deal with these people. It will take bloodshed and many will die. If you are giving up your freedoms to stay alive you will wind up dead anyway. Grow some balls and get a spine. ~ Jim Crenshaw