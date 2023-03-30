They Are Coming for Us: Jon Bowne Exposes How S.686 is Targeting Infowars

Jon Bowne of https://banned.video/channel/bowne-report calls in to The Alex Jones Show to break down the nightmare spy state reality Americans face under Senate Bill 686 being sold to the public as a "ban on tik tok."
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-tik-tok-ban-smokescreen/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.