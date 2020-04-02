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The Human Element Radio Interview
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4 views • April 02, 2020
This interview version is without the song Calling All Angels played on air as part of the interview. This version is without copyrighted music claim. This is available in all countries.
We forget a great deal of who we are on this side and we need to remember who we are in soul. Our soul does not die and we go on living. We are all part of each other and we are precious souls that matter.
The human element consists of the human soul, personal responsibility, and mastery. These are essential to our growth. Dianne also discusses the environment, benign energy, the holocaust, population issues, and her own NDE (Near Death Experience). Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness.
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.
http://dianneirene.com
http://humanprogression.org
Graphics by https://www.pexels.com/
This was a radio interview on Blog Talk Radio, 2009.
We forget a great deal of who we are on this side and we need to remember who we are in soul. Our soul does not die and we go on living. We are all part of each other and we are precious souls that matter.
The human element consists of the human soul, personal responsibility, and mastery. These are essential to our growth. Dianne also discusses the environment, benign energy, the holocaust, population issues, and her own NDE (Near Death Experience). Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness.
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.
http://dianneirene.com
http://humanprogression.org
Graphics by https://www.pexels.com/
This was a radio interview on Blog Talk Radio, 2009.
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