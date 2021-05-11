Naomi Wolf's Life Site Interview Reveals USA, Michigan In Particular,

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May 8th, 2021
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@neverlosetruth
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Wolf shares her experience testifying at Michigan's State House in support of a bill that would preemptively ban vaccine passports in Michigan. Wolf was horrified by the behavior of many Michigan Democrats, as well as the lies reported in the Press afterward about her testimony, and she herself.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/naomi-wolf-calls-out-michigan-lawmakers-media-for-mocking-covid-passports
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