Reiner Fuellmich: On His Recent Separation from the Corona Investigative Committee & Where His Work Will Be Focused Going Forward

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Mirrored from Farmer_Jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gaoi42jbSc7q/
References:
Reiner Fuellmich interview with Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/v1jyjft-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-speaks-out-on-vax-genocide-global-class-action-lawsuit.htmlOn September 2, 2022, this announcement by Viviane Fischer was posted at the Corona Investigative Committee telegram channel: https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee/131
For background on the Poornima Wagh controversy mentioned in this video: https://truthcomestolight.com/virologist-dr-poornima-wagh-with-dr-lee-merritt-its-not-just-virology-thats-a-scam-most-of-pathology-is-actually-fraudulent-people-are-waking-up-very-quickly-i/