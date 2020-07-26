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Power Rally! Mask Pro-Choice Leadership Activist Ginny Bruneau!
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44 views • July 26, 2020
Power Rally! Mask Pro-Choice Leadership Activist Ginny Bruneau! Hard Hitting! Go now to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fresh-water-for-1st-nations - or - https://gf.me/u/yd5pnn . At this urgent rally, Infowars represented with prominent exposure! This is how it's done! COVID Mask Pro Choicers Show The Way! Alberta First Nations now victims of unresponsive city council! Threats of growing Sharia Law threaten the final freedoms of Alberta First Nations! Very loud effectively outside Edmonton City Hall, Winston Churchill Square, Saturday July 25, 2020, demanding the mayor and city council be called to account! (Please go on to "Power Rally!" Part 2 at https://youtu.be/BCL5FuxyLo4 )
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