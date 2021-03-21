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COVID SCAM EXPLAINED IN 12 MINUTES
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263 views • March 21, 2021
(MIRRORED) GLOBALISTS TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE PLANET WITH ONE BIG LIE AFTER ANOTHER. The covid lie has reached the top of the chart. YOUR ignorance is the strongest weapon they have .Wake up or when you do, there will be nothing to wake up to.
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