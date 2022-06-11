Mass Republican Deception

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Has ignorance and deception gone to seed in the Republican party too? Who is and who is not working with the Demoncrats. Are Republicans and conservative newscasters really that? Or are they chameleons for show-kicking the ball of tyranny a little further down the road until it comes to fruition??