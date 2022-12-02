Doctors Against Mandates, 30th November 2022. Dr Robert Brennan.

Doctors Against Mandates. Part 4 of 4.





30th November, 2022.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.





About us:





We are a group of Queensland (Australia) - based medical doctors who believe that medical ethics, open transparent scientific debate and fully-informed informed consent must guide risk/benefit therapeutic decisions between doctors and patients. This applies to employers and employees and the state and its citizens when it comes to the subject of vaccine mandates.





Doctors have a duty to make the care of patients their first concern and practise medicine safely and effectively. They must be honest, ethical and trustworthy.





Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about medical care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.





https://www.doctorsagainstmandates.com/





https://amps.redunion.com.au/





Part 4 of 4 - Dr Robert Brennan. Former Emergency Medical Officer (BSC BHSC [HONS1] MBBS)





Dr Brennan is no stranger to govt over reach and censorship, having been at the pointy end of this fight against medical tyranny right from the get go with the Covid Medical Network. A worldwide committee of Doctors and Health Professionals standing up and NOT staying silent. When a bomber is over the target, it gets the most flak.





https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/





In the last presentation of the night, Dr Brennan speaks of lockdowns and unlawful mandates and how they've affected the community, his own family's experiences with authorities over the course of the plandemic, and also the Australian CDC.





Yes you heard that correctly, plans are currently underway to implement an Australian CDC. Watch the video to find out more.





Don't forget to tune into https://tntradio.live/ Dr Brennan is a regular contributor.





Stick around for some Q & A, up next....





All rights reserved.