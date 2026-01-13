Mearsheimer, Israel wants war with Iran to shift focus from Palestine – Throwback

THROWBACK: Israel wants war with Iran to shift focus from Palestine – Mearsheimer

Israel is pushing the US toward a war with Iran to divert global attention—creating conditions for ethnically cleansing the Palestinians, American political scientist Prof. John Mearsheimer says.

Mearsheimer argues that Israel’s two largest episodes of ethnic cleansing occurred during major wars—in 1948 during the Israeli War of Independence and in 1967 during the Six-Day War.

💬 “The idea is if you get a general conflagration, the United States and everybody else will be focusing on Iran versus the United States,” he says.

🗣 “That’s when the Israelis cleanse,” Mearsheimer warns, describing war itself as political cover.