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https://gnews.org/post/p8sf0cf8
06/10/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: The State of Kansas takes the ads about vaccines’ safety and effectiveness off the media. “Safe and effective” is a lie and violates our federal truth in advertising laws. Any physician giving this and not giving informed consent is putting you involuntarily into the largest trial on humanity ever