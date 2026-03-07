Mossad-linked analyst on Iran International, the Saudi-funded, London-based opposition channel, reveals the Zionist plan to divide Iran on live TV:

"Kurdish groups in western Iran may begin operations starting in March."

The strategy is to use separatist violence to disperse regime forces, making it easier for protests in major cities. To initiate a "complete overthrow of the Islamic Republic."

Adding info from silent video, that won't upload:

Video obtained by Naya (nayaforiraq) shows American and British oil companies fleeing the Burjussia complex in Basra (Iraq) under cover of darkness.

This is the same facility that was just hit by a suicide drone.

Adding:

Chinese citizens kept calling the Iranian Embassy in Beijing trying to donate money. So many calls that the embassy had to issue a formal statement:

"We thank the Chinese people for their righteous support. Financial assistance will not be accepted at this time."