UFC Verbal Match. Meme Madness.

💥Trump-Zelensky showdown sparks MEME MADNESS

The fallout between Trump and Zelensky has become a meme goldmine for netizens over the past few days.

Cynthia (by the way, the fight belt given as a gift to Trump, wasn't real. The fighter that it was said to be from... Read his post saying that his belt is still on his shelf or something like that, a couple days ago. He wouldn't explain further.

Ukrainians donate over half a MILLION dollars ‘for nukes,’ only to be scammed

Ukrainian banker Oleg Gorokhovsky launched a crowdfunding effort to buy nuclear weapons for Ukraine shortly after the Trump-Zelensky showdown in DC.

Over $650,000 was raised in about 20 hours, Gorokhovsky said on his social media. He claimed around 70,000 people from 61 countries joined the fundraiser, with major donations from the US and Poland.

Plot twist: the fundraiser turned out to be just a “show of unity,” and "a joke" to blow off steam after witnessing Zelensky’s humiliation.

All the proceeds will now SUPPOSEDLY be donated to a Ukrainian drone project.

That's all you need to know about the Ukrainian nuclear program...