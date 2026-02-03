BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Isochronic: 174 Hz with 25 Hz - Improve Focus, Enhance Memory, and Mitigate Brain Fog
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
35 views • 1 day ago

Improve Focus

Enhance Memory

Mitigate Brain Fog

Increase Stress Resilience

Improve Cardiovascular Stability

Create Gastrointestinal Harmony

Clear Heavy Metals

Repair Mitochondria

Provide EMF Protection


Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Results vary. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.


Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur.


Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.


Don't forget to subscribe for more frequencies designed to elevate your mind and spirit.


Give us a thumbs up if you enjoy sound healing.


Share with your loved ones with health challenges to introduce them to sound healing.


For more information see https://thelivingarts.xyz/top-3


Watch Premium Content with Patreon Membership: https://www.patreon.com/c/thelivingarts/membership


Purchase Premium Content: https://thelivingarts.xyz/shop


Backgrounds are from Canva.com


"Light and sound are the primordial languages of cellular intelligence."


#isochronic #174hz #soundhealing #mindfulness

Keywords
frequencyisochronic tonesclearingbinaural
