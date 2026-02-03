Isochronic: 174 Hz with 25 Hz - Improve Focus, Enhance Memory, and Mitigate Brain Fog

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Improve Focus
Enhance Memory
Mitigate Brain Fog
Increase Stress Resilience
Improve Cardiovascular Stability
Create Gastrointestinal Harmony
Clear Heavy Metals
Repair Mitochondria
Provide EMF Protection
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Results vary. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.
Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur.
Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.
"Light and sound are the primordial languages of cellular intelligence."
#isochronic #174hz #soundhealing #mindfulness