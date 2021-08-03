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The Big Pharma Scamsters And Their Enablers, All Part Of The Maskerade
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106 views • August 03, 2021
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Intro vid: Gates of Hell - MESUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho4CsJgmV80
CDC study shows 74% of people infected in Massachusetts Covid outbreak were fully vaccinated: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?fbclid=IwAR2xmbMGXKvJ1ieh8kIKTdrSrLw7UyGC7SIEfeyVhaZp91PME6F9BCZm8A0
More Insanity: Goofy Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Says Vaccinated People Need to Wear Masks to Protect Unvaccinated People: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/insanity-goofy-surgeon-general-vivek-murthy-says-vaccinated-people-need-wear-masks-protect-unvaccinated-people/
Fauci rejects idea that wearing or not wearing face mask is a matter of personal liberty: 'I disagree': https://www.theblaze.com/news/dr-fauci-rejects-idea-that-wearing-or-not-wearing-face-mask-is-a-matter-of-personal-liberty
Horowitz: 6 times the media credited masks with stopping a pandemic that then spread even more:https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-6-times-the-media-credited-masks-with-stopping-a-pandemic-that-then-spread-even-more
1.6 Billion Disposable Masks Wound Up in the Ocean in 2020 and Will Take 450 Years to Biodegrade: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/1-6-billion-disposable-masks-wound-ocean-2020-will-take-450-years-biodegrade/
Chuck Schumer Says Climate Crisis Will Be Worse Than COVID Unless Dems Pass Infrastructure Bill (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/chuck-schumer-says-climate-crisis-will-worse-covid-unless-dems-pass-infrastructure-bill-video/
Doses of vaccines for US children from birth to 6 years: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html
Video: President of Mexico speaks out against Big Pharma: https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1421366469095563265?s=19
Alberta downgrades China Virus to common flu status, quarantines no longer mandatory: https://www.thecountersignal.com/news/alberta-downgrades-china-virus-to-common-flu-status
Long Covid May Qualify as Disability, Biden Administration Says: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-says-long-covid-could-qualify-disability-under-federal-law-n1275044
What we know about the Delta variant:
https://eu.tennessean.com/story/news/local/coronavirus/2021/07/27/delta-variant-vaccine-symptoms-covid-19-test-travel-hotspots-faq/8028679002/
CDC Busted - guy trying to find out if he can get tested for the Delta variant: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
"People are being diagnosed with delta variant" even though "there is no delta variant test.": https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/26/facebook-posts/large-scale-not-individual-testing-tells-when-delt/
Treasury Dept to invoke ‘extraordinary measures’ as Congress misses debt-ceiling deadline: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/02/treasury-to-invoke-extraordinary-measures-as-debt-ceiling-returns.html
There’s an unemployment cliff coming. More than 7.5 million may fall off: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/01/an-unemployment-cliff-is-coming-more-than-7point5-million-may-fall-off.html
A historic eviction crisis could be coming to the U.S. in days, this housing expert warns: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/a-historic-eviction-crisis-could-be-coming-to-the-us-in-just-days.html?recirc=taboolainternal
New pig law could cut off nearly all of California's pork supply, bacon prices would skyrocket: https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-law-pork-bacon-shortage?
German law allowing institutional funds to hold crypto comes into effect Aug. 2: https://cointelegraph.com/news/german-law-allowing-institutional-funds-to-hold-crypto-comes-into-effect-aug-2
New Infrastructure Bill Looks to Raise $30B Through Crypto Taxes: https://www.coindesk.com/new-infrastructure-bill-looks-to-raise-30b-through-crypto-taxes
EU to tighten regulations on bitcoin transfers: https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-07-21/EU-to-tighten-regulations-on-bitcoin-transfers.html
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Gates of Hell - MESUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho4CsJgmV80
CDC study shows 74% of people infected in Massachusetts Covid outbreak were fully vaccinated: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?fbclid=IwAR2xmbMGXKvJ1ieh8kIKTdrSrLw7UyGC7SIEfeyVhaZp91PME6F9BCZm8A0
More Insanity: Goofy Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Says Vaccinated People Need to Wear Masks to Protect Unvaccinated People: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/insanity-goofy-surgeon-general-vivek-murthy-says-vaccinated-people-need-wear-masks-protect-unvaccinated-people/
Fauci rejects idea that wearing or not wearing face mask is a matter of personal liberty: 'I disagree': https://www.theblaze.com/news/dr-fauci-rejects-idea-that-wearing-or-not-wearing-face-mask-is-a-matter-of-personal-liberty
Horowitz: 6 times the media credited masks with stopping a pandemic that then spread even more:https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-6-times-the-media-credited-masks-with-stopping-a-pandemic-that-then-spread-even-more
1.6 Billion Disposable Masks Wound Up in the Ocean in 2020 and Will Take 450 Years to Biodegrade: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/1-6-billion-disposable-masks-wound-ocean-2020-will-take-450-years-biodegrade/
Chuck Schumer Says Climate Crisis Will Be Worse Than COVID Unless Dems Pass Infrastructure Bill (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/chuck-schumer-says-climate-crisis-will-worse-covid-unless-dems-pass-infrastructure-bill-video/
Doses of vaccines for US children from birth to 6 years: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html
Video: President of Mexico speaks out against Big Pharma: https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1421366469095563265?s=19
Alberta downgrades China Virus to common flu status, quarantines no longer mandatory: https://www.thecountersignal.com/news/alberta-downgrades-china-virus-to-common-flu-status
Long Covid May Qualify as Disability, Biden Administration Says: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-says-long-covid-could-qualify-disability-under-federal-law-n1275044
What we know about the Delta variant:
https://eu.tennessean.com/story/news/local/coronavirus/2021/07/27/delta-variant-vaccine-symptoms-covid-19-test-travel-hotspots-faq/8028679002/
CDC Busted - guy trying to find out if he can get tested for the Delta variant: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
"People are being diagnosed with delta variant" even though "there is no delta variant test.": https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/26/facebook-posts/large-scale-not-individual-testing-tells-when-delt/
Treasury Dept to invoke ‘extraordinary measures’ as Congress misses debt-ceiling deadline: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/02/treasury-to-invoke-extraordinary-measures-as-debt-ceiling-returns.html
There’s an unemployment cliff coming. More than 7.5 million may fall off: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/01/an-unemployment-cliff-is-coming-more-than-7point5-million-may-fall-off.html
A historic eviction crisis could be coming to the U.S. in days, this housing expert warns: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/a-historic-eviction-crisis-could-be-coming-to-the-us-in-just-days.html?recirc=taboolainternal
New pig law could cut off nearly all of California's pork supply, bacon prices would skyrocket: https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-law-pork-bacon-shortage?
German law allowing institutional funds to hold crypto comes into effect Aug. 2: https://cointelegraph.com/news/german-law-allowing-institutional-funds-to-hold-crypto-comes-into-effect-aug-2
New Infrastructure Bill Looks to Raise $30B Through Crypto Taxes: https://www.coindesk.com/new-infrastructure-bill-looks-to-raise-30b-through-crypto-taxes
EU to tighten regulations on bitcoin transfers: https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-07-21/EU-to-tighten-regulations-on-bitcoin-transfers.html
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