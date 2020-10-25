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Episode 119 - The Truth About Court Packing
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14 views • October 25, 2020
In this episode I want to accomplish three things:
#1 - Explain what court-packing is;
#2 - Discuss the history of court-packing and;
#3 - Explain how the threat to pack the court fits into the national Democrats broader strategy of one-party rule. After all they have already floated the idea of abolishing the filibuster in the Senate and abolishing the Electoral College. They are advocates for vote-by-mail, which is nothing more than voter-fraud-waiting-to-happen. They want statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and open borders, amnesty, voting and welfare rights for immigrants - all of which equate to more power transferred to the national Democrats.
#1 - Explain what court-packing is;
#2 - Discuss the history of court-packing and;
#3 - Explain how the threat to pack the court fits into the national Democrats broader strategy of one-party rule. After all they have already floated the idea of abolishing the filibuster in the Senate and abolishing the Electoral College. They are advocates for vote-by-mail, which is nothing more than voter-fraud-waiting-to-happen. They want statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and open borders, amnesty, voting and welfare rights for immigrants - all of which equate to more power transferred to the national Democrats.
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