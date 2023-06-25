Create New Account
Blast from the Past - Victory Gardens.
Published Yesterday

Government encouraging people to grow their own food during WW2. They don't do it anymore do they?

You vil eat  bugs instead 🐛 🐛 

***

It Was & is Normal for Government to Encourage You to Depend on Yourself, Take Care of Yourself, Your Family & Your Local Community Working Together to Build a Thriving & Functioning Country.

