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8 Weeks To Reverse Covid-19 Laws | Tracey O'Mahoney - Barrister at Law
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81 views • April 08, 2021
Original upload by: Tracey O'Mahoney
Original url: https://youtu.be/Z5LMiMVgzPo
* This video is about Ireland, but many aspects are relevant to all of us. If we truly love our freedom, we must be prepared to defend it.
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before 09 June 2021, failing which all restrictions around freedom will cease. We have a period of 8 weeks to ensure this extension does not take place.
Please watch for the release of a suite of letters and instructions inside the next week.
Original url: https://youtu.be/Z5LMiMVgzPo
* This video is about Ireland, but many aspects are relevant to all of us. If we truly love our freedom, we must be prepared to defend it.
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before 09 June 2021, failing which all restrictions around freedom will cease. We have a period of 8 weeks to ensure this extension does not take place.
Please watch for the release of a suite of letters and instructions inside the next week.
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