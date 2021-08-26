© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESOURCES FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS
Follow
1
Share
Report
144 views • August 26, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
What is the Concierge Consulting Call? How can you get personal help from me and Pastor David? What are the new resources that I have for you with your religious exemptions? I have all these answers for you - and more - in this short video. I love this community and reading your comments! I want to reach as many people as possible to help them stand up for their rights! I appreciate you!
Be sure you're on my free newsletter at:
thehealthyamerican.org
Daily livestreams at:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thehealthyamericanpeggyhall/
What is the Concierge Consulting Call? How can you get personal help from me and Pastor David? What are the new resources that I have for you with your religious exemptions? I have all these answers for you - and more - in this short video. I love this community and reading your comments! I want to reach as many people as possible to help them stand up for their rights! I appreciate you!
Be sure you're on my free newsletter at:
thehealthyamerican.org
Daily livestreams at:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thehealthyamericanpeggyhall/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.