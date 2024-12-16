BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Understanding Dependency: Lessons from Bob Rud's Children's Book
9 views • 4 months ago

https://amzn.to/4fqWUyK

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Starting Giveaways for 6,000 Subscribers

00:03:20 - Family Diversity and Life Lessons

00:06:18 - Common Sense Solutions in Small Towns

00:09:35 - Feeding Ducks: A Metaphor for Dependency

00:12:25 - Lessons from Simple Solutions to Problems

00:15:30 - Power of Humility and Responsibility

00:18:38 - Understanding Dependency and Personal Growth


We have the pleasure of speaking with Mr. Bob Rud, a talented author whose new book, "Don't Feed the Ducks," offers profound lessons wrapped in a charming children's tale. Set against the backdrop of Ashland, this story tackles issues of dependency and community dynamics, encouraging readers to think deeply about their impact on the world.


Mr. Rud's rich family tapestry, encompassing various cultures and backgrounds, adds authenticity to his writing. His past roles as a preacher and horseshoer inform his belief in the power of simplicity and humility, making his stories relatable and impactful."Don't Feed the Ducks" is not just for children; it's a thought-provoking read for anyone interested in fostering independence and understanding the consequences of well-intentioned actions.


Through humor and heart, Mr. Rud invites us to reconsider how we interact with our environment and each other.Join us for this engaging session and find out why this book is a must-read for families and educators alike. Whether you're eager to win a Popple card or gain wisdom from Mr. Rud's experiences, this video is sure to entertain and enlighten.

