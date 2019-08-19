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Is Epstein Alive?
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270 views • August 19, 2019
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The official ruling on Jeffrey Epstein’s death…suicide by hanging. But…Some say it’s murder. And some believe Epstein’s alive. If so, did the Trump DOJ put him in protective custody? Did the Mossad whisk him away to Israel? Or was he kidnapped by the deep state to prevent him from triggering a dead man switch? Who has him? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
The official ruling on Jeffrey Epstein’s death…suicide by hanging. But…Some say it’s murder. And some believe Epstein’s alive. If so, did the Trump DOJ put him in protective custody? Did the Mossad whisk him away to Israel? Or was he kidnapped by the deep state to prevent him from triggering a dead man switch? Who has him? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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