FDA Approves New Moderna Modified mRNA Bioweapon Shot
41 views • 1 day ago

The “medical/health freedom” movement continues to be hijacked by the MAHA agenda promoted by Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) RFK, Jr., Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Marty Makary, and National Institute of Health (NIH) head Jay Bhattacharya.  The FDA recently approved a new modified mRNA CONvid-1984 gene therapy bioweapon shot manufactured by Moderna.  Called mNexspike, this bioweapon follows the same pattern as all vaccines – underpowered clinical trial, lack of long term follow-up of trial participants, and lack of use of an “inert placebo” (used one of its previously approved CONvid-1984 bioweapon shots).

Join me in this episode of Hamner It Out to look at the approval letter and package insert on mNexspike and discover how you are being deceived.

 

Stay vigilant.  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/fda-approves-new-moderna-covid-vaccine-as-cdc-wants-all-u-s-air-travelers-to-be-vaccinated-with-mmr/

https://dailyclout.io/modernas-new-covid-shot-approved-after-trial-but-skips-placebo-testing/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-30-trump-admin-yanks-700million-funding-from-moderna.html

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/mnexspike

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.fda.gov/media/186738/download?attachment

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2024-06-05/fda-advisers-set-stage-for-updated-covid-vaccine-this-fall

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.fda.gov/media/186740/download?attachment

 

