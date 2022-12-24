12.22.22 Modern DAY Perry Mason in AZ! Speed is essential, criminals, Nuremberg COMMS! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 22, 2022
Did you watch Perry Mason? I mean, anytime he had a case…sometimes impossible case…he was able to pull out the truth and we would be stunned at the end of almost every episode. Well, we are seeing this on display in AZ. We will talk about day 2 and see what it could mean for the future. Also time to visit the conspiracy realm, expose zelensky and the RINOS… and much more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21z7zc-12.22.22-modern-day-perry-mason-in-az-speed-is-essential-criminals-nurember.html
