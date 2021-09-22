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Cops You Don't See On COPS: When "Law Enforcement" Fails To Uphold The Law & Actually Violates It
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62 views • September 22, 2021
Those entrusted to uphold the law should be held by the public to the highest standard of the law. Sadly, in this day and age, we are discovering many "law enforcement" officers are are not only violating the law, but often with impunity. I'll share some of those stories and point to the resolve that we must get busy about implementing, which is a constitutional and biblical militia, along with a citizens grand jury, in order to bring justice and peace within the gates.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cops-you-dont-see-on-cops-when-law-enforcement-fails-to-uphold-the-law-actually-violates-it-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cops-you-dont-see-on-cops-when-law-enforcement-fails-to-uphold-the-law-actually-violates-it-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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