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Short Lecture by Ivo Sasek as the World Faces Possibility of Nuclear War
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31 views • May 13, 2022
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is moving people around the world. Many opinions and commentary are circulating. Here are a few important remarks on the matter. Unfortunately, we are dealing with high-level war strategists all around. Without exception, every political conflict is flanked on all sides by propaganda, we need to be aware of this. Therefore, we are talking about war propaganda in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And all parties involved in this conflict are of course trying to instrumentalize independent investigative journalists –including us - for their own purposes. Listen now this Short Lecture by Ivo Sasek as the World Faces Possibility of Nuclear War
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