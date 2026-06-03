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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Protection from Your Enemies
2 Kings 6:17 NIV
[17] And Elisha prayed, “Open his eyes, Lord, so that he may see.” Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.
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