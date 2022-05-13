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FULL SHOW: Bill Gates Launches Artificial Breast Milk Formula — Right As Formula Shortage Hits America
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180 views • May 13, 2022
The next Biden disaster is the baby formula shortage. Though Jen Psaki and the propaganda media are covering for Biden again, Americans are well aware of the shortage and who’s to blame. What’s worse is that while Americans are struggling to find formula, the Biden administration is sending pallets of it to Ukraine and the Southern Border for illegal immigrants. The only redeeming factor of the Biden Presidency is that Americans are realizing what a disaster he is and how bad the Democrat party is. Owen Shroyer takes calls from across the county to get the real story on how bad it is in stores. The southern border continues to be a disaster and Democrats continue to protest outside of Supreme Court Justices homes.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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