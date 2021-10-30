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'The New Normal' (Documentary)
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147 views • October 30, 2021
It’s January 2021, the world is in lockdown and our economy is on the brink of collapse.
Will the new vaccine enable our lives to return back to normal or does it mark a pivotal point in the evolution of humanity (one that is driven by artificial intelligence, will re-imagine capitalism and be governed by extreme tyrannical laws that are dictated by global elites)?
The New Normal, a factual, 50 minute documentary, investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose.
Will the new vaccine enable our lives to return back to normal or does it mark a pivotal point in the evolution of humanity (one that is driven by artificial intelligence, will re-imagine capitalism and be governed by extreme tyrannical laws that are dictated by global elites)?
The New Normal, a factual, 50 minute documentary, investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose.
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