The The - Love Is Stronger Than Death ♪ ♫

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[Intro]
Love, love, love
Love, love, love
[Verse 1]
Me and my friend were walking
In the cold light of morning
Tears may blind the eyes, but the soul is not deceived
In this world even winter ain't what it seems
[Pre-Chorus]
Here come the blue skies, here come the springtime
When the rivers run high and the tears run dry
When everything that dies shall rise
[Chorus]
Love, love, love is stronger than death
Love, love, love is stronger than death
[Verse 2]
In our lives we hunger for those we cannot touch
All the thoughts unuttered and all the feelings unexpressed
Play upon our hearts like the mist upon our breath
But awoke by grief, our spirits speak
How could you believe that the life within the seed
That grew arms that reached, and a heart that beat
And lips that smiled, and eyes that cried could ever die?
[Pre-Chorus]
Here come the blue skies, here come the springtime
When the rivers run high and the tears run dry
When everything that dies shall rise
[Chorus]
Love, love, love is stronger than death
Love, love, love is stronger than death
Love, love, love is stronger than death
Love, love, love is stronger than death
[Outro]
Shall rise
Shall rise
Shall rise
Shall rise
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo0cZRaZs6c
THE THE