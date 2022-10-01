Create New Account
Washington D.C. - No workers at FBI, DOJ, Nat'l Archives & Streets Empty on Monday 9/26/22
GalacticStorm
Washington D.C. and today, Monday 9/26/22, there were no workers community on the streets (Penn. Ave)  or going in and out of the buildings. It’s was eerily empty, especially during lunch hour.

Source:  https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist/7691

mondaywashington dcemptynational archivesdept of justiceno workersfbi building

