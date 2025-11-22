Spiritual Apocalypse - Victor Hugo Vaca Jr, Brandon Kroll, Laura Baker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The spiritual war in today's world is contending for the souls of men through confusion and lies from the media. The culmination of all major religions are coming together to form a One World Religion to deceive the masses. Division has been created in every way, even in Christianity. But the people are starting to realize we are experiencing theater, revealing how important it is to live for Jesus Christ more now than ever.