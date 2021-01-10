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PROPHETIC SIGNS JAN 10, 2021 - UNDERSTANDING END-TIMES PROPHECY
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103 views • January 10, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about understanding End-times Prophecy and also states that we are now entering a time of censorship and great deception. We are getting closer and closer to the Rapture and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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