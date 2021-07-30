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Καθηλώνουν οι συγκλονιστικές αποκαλύψεις της Dr Ευα Δουβάρα για την παγκόσμια υγειονομική κρίση.
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127 views • July 30, 2021
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΜΙΑ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΠΟΥ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΘΗΚΕ LIVE ΣΕ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ. ΑΠΟ-ΚΑΘΗΛΩΝΕΙ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΔΙΚΑ ΤΟΥΣ "ΟΠΛΑ" ΚΑΙ ΚΕΙΜΕΝΑ. ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΣΥΜΜΤΕΧΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΤΕΡΑΣΤΙΩΝ ΔΙΑΣΤΑΣΕΩΝ POJECT ΜΕ ΣΤΟΧΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΔΙΑΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗ. ΜΙΛΑΕΙ ΣΕ ΙΑΤΡΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΛΕΕΙ " ΕΛΑΤΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΛΕΨΟΥΜΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΙΣΧΥΡΗ ΦΩΝΗ" ΟΧΙ Ο ΚΑΘΕ ΕΝΑΣ ΜΟΝΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΑΛΛΑ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ. ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΣΤΑ ΕΡΓΑΛΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑΤΟΣ"
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