X22 REPORT Ep. 2894a - [CB] Plan Is Continually Being Exposed, The New System Is Being Prepped

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2894a - Oct 10, 2022

[CB] Plan Is Continually Being Exposed, The New System Is Being Prepped

The fuel prices are starting to move again and Biden is trying to control the narrative, the people are not buying it. The V recovery is over, Biden has now destroyed it and the people see it very clearly. The people are now seeing which Gov are helping and which are not. The system is now transitioning into a people system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

