After A Few Setbacks &Delays, The Freedom Flotilla Is Scheduled To Depart To BREAK THE SIEGE OF GAZA
Published Saturday

The Flotilla Is Leaving Soon - All These Heroes Are Stepping Into Harms Way To Break The Blockade

Source :

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannah.claire.smith/video/7361825467856424238

https://www.tiktok.com/@moanaliza760/video/7361420179886181649

https://www.tiktok.com/@medeabenjamin/video/7361056953788927275

https://www.tiktok.com/@pulseofpal/video/7360358703897447712



gazasiegegaza genocideisrael terroristsfreedom flotilla

