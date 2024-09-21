❗️ Lavrov warns Ukraine's masters that Russia has surprises planned for them!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns Ukraine's masters that Russia has surprises planned for them!
Adding:
‼️Sky News Arabia special meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov:
The use of the Ukrainian regime as a tool of war against Russia has raised the concerns of the international majority
The military operation in Ukraine defends the multipolar international order
Washington declares that it wants to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield
We do not want any escalation
No one wants nuclear war and we have said it repeatedly
NATO is waging a hybrid war against Russia
The West has crossed the red lines
We do not violate any standard of international law in our relations with Iran or other countries
The tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza are unparalleled
What is happening between the Palestinians and Israel causes disgust
The terrorist act that took place on October 7 is an outrageous act
American-style democracy is an invention of Americans
Biden is in a physical and health condition that has not enabled him to lead the United States for a long time
Washington continues to block any Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
We have not obtained or are seeking to obtain a unilateral benefit in our relations with African countries
BRICS works on the basis of consensus and mutual respect between all members
The dollar is gradually being replaced by international transactions and by switching to national currencies
More than 90 percent of our trade volume with China is in national currencies
We always fulfill our obligations to Europe regarding gas agreements
The use of American liquefied natural gas is much more expensive
We do not need to create a military alliance with China and we regularly conduct military exercises
We have very good relations with Arab countries
We appreciate our cooperation with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Gulf countries
The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran is a despicable act
The bet was that Iran would do something to force Washington to intervene militarily
The most important thing at this stage is to have a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Decisions that require solving the problems of the Middle East must be implemented in accordance with the two-state solution
Our friends in the Gulf countries contribute to solving humanitarian issues arising from our military operation in Ukraine
Some Israeli officials are acting on the principle of exceptionalism similar to that distinguished by Hitlerite Germany
We have weapons that, if used, will have very serious consequences and are in full combat readiness