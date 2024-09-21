❗️ Lavrov warns Ukraine's masters that Russia has surprises planned for them!

❗️ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns Ukraine's masters that Russia has surprises planned for them!

‼️Sky News Arabia special meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov:

The use of the Ukrainian regime as a tool of war against Russia has raised the concerns of the international majority

The military operation in Ukraine defends the multipolar international order

Washington declares that it wants to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield

We do not want any escalation

No one wants nuclear war and we have said it repeatedly

NATO is waging a hybrid war against Russia

The West has crossed the red lines

We do not violate any standard of international law in our relations with Iran or other countries

The tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza are unparalleled

What is happening between the Palestinians and Israel causes disgust

The terrorist act that took place on October 7 is an outrageous act

American-style democracy is an invention of Americans

Biden is in a physical and health condition that has not enabled him to lead the United States for a long time

Washington continues to block any Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

We have not obtained or are seeking to obtain a unilateral benefit in our relations with African countries

BRICS works on the basis of consensus and mutual respect between all members

The dollar is gradually being replaced by international transactions and by switching to national currencies

More than 90 percent of our trade volume with China is in national currencies

We always fulfill our obligations to Europe regarding gas agreements

The use of American liquefied natural gas is much more expensive

We do not need to create a military alliance with China and we regularly conduct military exercises

We have very good relations with Arab countries

We appreciate our cooperation with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Gulf countries

The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran is a despicable act

The bet was that Iran would do something to force Washington to intervene militarily

The most important thing at this stage is to have a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Decisions that require solving the problems of the Middle East must be implemented in accordance with the two-state solution

Our friends in the Gulf countries contribute to solving humanitarian issues arising from our military operation in Ukraine

Some Israeli officials are acting on the principle of exceptionalism similar to that distinguished by Hitlerite Germany

We have weapons that, if used, will have very serious consequences and are in full combat readiness









